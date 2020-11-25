1/
HENRIETTA E. GAITHER
06/16/16 - 11/18/20
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share HENRIETTA's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAITHER

Henrietta Ellison Gaither was born June 16, 1916 in Lockhart, Texas to Eddie and Nancy Tigue Ellison. She passed on from her earthly body November 18, 2020.

Henrietta came to Christ at an early age at the Lively Hill COGIC under the Pastor Elder C.C. Corbin. She married and is preceded in death by Reverend Andrew Gaither. The two did not have any children. She later moved her church membership to the First Church of God in Christ at 614 Annie Street in McKinney, Texas and attended as long as she could until her health started downhill. At this time she moved into McKinney Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she lived out her remaining days.

Henrietta was a true woman of God, full of love, and an exceptional caregiver to all she could reach. She made a living giving care to school-aged children while their parents were at work, and she also made her rounds caring for the ill and the elderly throughout McKinney. She was also a very proud wife to the Reverend and was involved in many church groups throughout her long life. No matter how busy she was or how tough times may have been, Henrietta always looked out for her loved ones and made sure that they were planning and looking out for their futures.

Henrietta will be missed by her extended church family, all of those who loved and cared for her at the nursing home, and her very close friends and caretakers Juli Smith and Martha Porch, but they all rejoice in the fact that she is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior!

In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Henrietta's name to First Church Pinnacle of Praise, 614 Annie St., McKinney, TX 75069.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star Local Media from Nov. 25 to Dec. 1, 2020.
Memories & Condolences

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved