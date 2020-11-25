GAITHER



Henrietta Ellison Gaither was born June 16, 1916 in Lockhart, Texas to Eddie and Nancy Tigue Ellison. She passed on from her earthly body November 18, 2020.



Henrietta came to Christ at an early age at the Lively Hill COGIC under the Pastor Elder C.C. Corbin. She married and is preceded in death by Reverend Andrew Gaither. The two did not have any children. She later moved her church membership to the First Church of God in Christ at 614 Annie Street in McKinney, Texas and attended as long as she could until her health started downhill. At this time she moved into McKinney Healthcare and Rehabilitation Center where she lived out her remaining days.



Henrietta was a true woman of God, full of love, and an exceptional caregiver to all she could reach. She made a living giving care to school-aged children while their parents were at work, and she also made her rounds caring for the ill and the elderly throughout McKinney. She was also a very proud wife to the Reverend and was involved in many church groups throughout her long life. No matter how busy she was or how tough times may have been, Henrietta always looked out for her loved ones and made sure that they were planning and looking out for their futures.



Henrietta will be missed by her extended church family, all of those who loved and cared for her at the nursing home, and her very close friends and caretakers Juli Smith and Martha Porch, but they all rejoice in the fact that she is now in the presence of her Lord and Savior!



In lieu of flowers please make a donation in Henrietta's name to First Church Pinnacle of Praise, 614 Annie St., McKinney, TX 75069.



