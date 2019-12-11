|
VITEK
In remembrance of Henry Joseph Vitek who at the age of 81 departed this life to his heavenly home on November 26, 2019. He was born in La Grange, TX to Willie and Albina (Sykora) Vitek.
Henry is survived by his wife of 60 years, Helen (Voorhies) Vitek; two sons: Mark Vitek and wife Kristi; Randy Vitek and wife Amy; and grandson Quinton Vitek. Other survivors include Ed Voorhies and wife, Trish; Rick Voorhies and wife, Dorothy, along with many other relatives and friends.
A private service was held with his family.
If desired, memorials may be made to St. Jude's Research Hospital or the .
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 11 to Dec. 17, 2019