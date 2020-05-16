CSORBA



Illes “Illie” John Csorba, 62, of Plano, Texas passed away peacefully on May 10th, 2020. Born in Chicago, Illinois to Illes and Elizabeth Csorba, he lived in many places, but chose to call Roanoke, Virginia his home for the majority of his life.



Illie was passionate about all things mechanical and loved every car and bike he owned. In his spare time he was always working on cars or tinkering with them. He loved to know how things worked. Illie's career led him through many paths and the one he loved the most was consulting for supply chain management solutions. He excelled at anything he put his mind to. Illie was also devoted to his faith as a Catholic.



He is survived by his son, Christopher Illes Csorba of Roanoke, Virginia, his daughter and her fiance, Katie Csorba Porterfield and Timothy Kelley of Roanoke, Virginia, the mother of his children, Carolyn Keck of Roanoke, Virginia and his mother, Elizabeth Csorba of Plano, Texas. He is preceded in death by his sister and father, Elizabeth and Illes Paul Csorba of Plano, Texas.



Illie was a remarkable person who had his quirks, but that is what made him so special. He will be remembered as someone who could make anyone laugh and who cared for his family deeply. He was proud of his Hungarian roots and loved learning about history. There will never be enough words to describe the person he was as he was truly one of a kind.



