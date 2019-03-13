Resources More Obituaries for Imogene Edwards Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? Imogene Edwards

03/08/39 - 03/08/19 Obituary Condolences Flowers Edwards



Imogene Jackson Edwards



March 8, 1939 - March 9, 2019



Imogene (‘Gene) Edwards taught us all how to love, how to be faithful, and how to fight; three traits she remained unmatched in, even until the end.



In April 2011, ‘Gene and Jim Edwards, were both diagnosed with cancer, breast cancer stage one and pancreatic cancer stage 4, respectively. Jim passed less than 2 months later, they had been married for 52 years. ‘Gene tenaciously faced two rounds of breast cancer, a double-mastectomy, and small cell lung cancer over the next 8 years.



Last fall, after moving back to Mississippi to be near her youngest grandchildren, ‘Gene was injured at a local mall after driving there to shop for a dress for a very special occasion. She faced the surgery to her damaged hip and rehabilitation that followed with the same grace, grit and reckless abandon as being the First Lady of Plano, Texas, during the late 1970's and early 1980's, and as well as performing duties as First Lady to William Carey University in Hattiesburg, Mississippi, in the 1990's. As the complications of the injury continued to take their toll, she vowed to celebrate her 80th birthday on March 8th. Surprised by friends from a distance, and family unexpected, the “guardian angel” of us was surrounded by so many angels at that celebration. And when the party was over, ‘Gene was ecstatic, and thankful, and happy, and very tired. So early that evening, she decided to nap. With her head and her heart full of dreams and laughter and love and life, of that day and 80 years before, she drifted asleep. And never woke up. Just as she and God had always planned.



Frances Imogene Jackson Edwards, known to friends and family as ‘Gene or Mama Gene, or Aunt Imogene, was born March 8th, 1939 in rural Bowling Green, Kentucky, the eldest daughter of five (5) children of Raymond and Roberta (Brooks) Jackson. In 1958 she met James Wyatt “Jim” Edwards while she was attending Bowling Green College of Commerce, and he was attending Western Kentucky University, and on May 10, 1959, they were married at Jackson Grove Baptist in Bristow. Jim then led ‘Gene on an academic whirlwind that would span more than 5 decades. They moved to Texas in 1968, where they would stay for the next 20 years in Ft Worth (5 years) and Plano (15 years).



Plano was home for many years — Jim was Mayor for 2 terms in the 1970's and 1980's, and ‘Gene co-founded the Plano Preservation Association, a precursor to the Plano Heritage Commission and Plano Preservation Society, she was instrumental in preserving two (2) Plano landmarks, The George House - which sits in Old City Park in Dallas, and the Plano Inter-Urban, the train-subway car that sits in Haggard Park, as well as countless other historical structures around Plano's Historical Downtown. ‘Gene served Plano's Park Board in the 1980's and 1990's during a time when the City was investing heavily in the one of the largest City Park systems in Texas. ‘Gene, Jim and the family were active members of Broadway Baptist Church in Ft Worth beginning in 1968, and First Baptist Church of Plano starting in 1976. ‘Gene worked at The Children's Workshop, a private pre-K and early elementary level school, and was an owner of several antique stores in Old Downtown Plano during the 1980's.



‘Gene is survived by her three (3) children, Randy Edwards and wife, Leah of Lucas, Texas, Jamye Ferguson and her husband, Lee of Marshall, Texas, and Allison Travis and her husband Mike of Laurel, Mississippi, plus seven grandchildren, Daniel “Steele” Ferguson (Halee), Abigail Ferguson Drake (Josh) and Sarah Ferguson, Audrey and Natalie Edwards, and Grace and Jackson Edwards Travis. She is also survived by her brother Leroy Jackson and sisters Nellie White, Regina Bright, and Diane Reynolds and her husband Jimmy, and brother-in-law Pat Edwards and his wife, Nancy, sister-in-law Janis Knox, and 20 nieces and nephews. Also surviving ‘Gene are her cousin Leon Jackson and aunt Sally Carter. Preceding her in death are her husband of 52 years, Jim Edwards, her mother and father, Raymond and Roberta Jackson, mother-in-law, Margaret Edwards and father-in-law, Wyatt Edwards.







Frances Imogene Jackson Edwards is our mother, our grandmother, our sister, our cousin, our truest friend and greatest confidant. She is the toughest, most tenacious and beautiful soul that any of us have ever known, or may ever know again. She shaped our lives, she changed our lives, she made us better than most of us believed we could be. She is a warrior for Christ and for her children, her grandchildren, her family, and all of those who are blessed to call her friend. Our Lioness gone to be with the Lion, our Angel gone to be with her God.



A memorial service will be held at 11am on Friday, March 15, 2019 at Creekwood United Methodist Church, at 261 Country Club Road, Allen, TX 75002. In lieu of flowers, the Family is requesting that donations be made to and to the Plano Conservancy for Preservation in honor of Imogene (‘Gene) Jackson Edwards. Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 13 to Mar. 19, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary Remember Share memories or express condolences below. Send Flowers View All Add Message Add Photos Add Videos ‹ Back to today's Obituaries Funeral Etiquette Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.