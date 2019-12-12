|
|
MALVERN
Iola Lee Davis Malvern of McKinney, Texas passed away on December 5, 2019 at the age of 92. She was born on January 28, 1927 to Lonnie and Artisha (Young) Davis in McKinney, Texas. Iola was married to the late, Albert A. Malvern. She graduated from E.S. Doty High School in McKinney, Texas. Iola earned her Bachelor of Science Degree in English from Bishop College and master's degree from Texas Women's University in Denton, Texas. She began her career as an educator in the McKinney School District in 1948 until retirement, May 1983. In 2002, McKinney ISD honored her in the naming of Albert and Iola Lee Davis Malvern Elementary School. She was a past president of the Teacher's Retirement Association. She particiapted in many organizations such as Daughters of Bethune, McKinney Library Board, Eastern Star and Heard Museum Guild.
Iola is survived by her son, Maurice Malvern, Sr. (LaTanya) of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, Maurice Malvern, Jr., Michael Asa (Jimmy), Amanda Mays (Khari), Brad Wilson, Marcus Wilson, and Colandra Ashley; great grandchildren, Braylon, Karman, Jayden, Jayla, London; and numerous other loving family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Albert A. Malvern; parents, Lonnie and Artishia Davis; grandchildren, Charlotte Malvern and Cheri Malvern.
A funeral service will be held at 11:00 a.m., Saturday, December 14, 2019 at The McKinney First Baptist Church, 401 Erwin Avenue, McKinney, Texas 75069. Family visitation will be held from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. at Turrentine Jackson Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 12 to Dec. 18, 2019