LEE
Irene Rains Lee
1940 - 2020
Margie “Irene” Rains Lee passed away on the evening of August 14, 2020 in her Plano, Texas home in the loving presence of her family. Irene was born to Margie and Hardie Lee Rains on October 1, 1940 in Star City, Arkansas. As the oldest of their five children, she had a special bond with her younger brother and three younger sisters. Irene graduated from Star City High School in 1958 before moving to Washington D.C to work for the FBI. It was in Washington D.C. where she was reunited with her childhood friend and fellow Star City High School graduate Richard Lee, whom she wed on December 12, 1962. Their faithful marriage of 58 years is one their children and grandchildren will always cherish. Irene was a selfless wife, mother, grandmother, and great grandmother who spent her life dedicated to blessing her family. Her family loved her for the extraordinary matriarch she was and will forever miss her laughter and guidance.
Having worked in the banking industry for over two decades before eventually retiring from H&R Block, Irene took great pride in helping others. She was a member of Christ United Methodist Church in Plano, Texas for twenty-two years and enjoyed singing in several church choirs throughout her life. In her free time, she liked to garden and cook meals for those she loved. Irene's greatest accomplishment was her family with whom she leaves a lasting legacy of love and devotion.
Irene is preceded in death by her parents, Margie and Hardie Lee Rains. She is survived by her husband Richard Lee; her daughters Debbie Lee Warriner and Patty Lee (husband George Craig); her grandchildren Jessica Ratcliffe, Kaitlyn Ratcliffe, Madison Ratcliffe Wolf (husband Jonathan), Trace Warriner, and Zachary Warriner; her four great grandchildren Carmen, Scarlett, Beau, and Levi; her siblings Charlie Rains (wife Faye), Paulette Woolley (husband William), Patsy Mitchell, Brenda Bradley (husband Tommy); and her many nieces and nephews.
A celebration of Irene's life will be held later this year. In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made in her honor to The Parkinson's Foundation (https://www.parkinson.org/
).