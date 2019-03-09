Home

POWERED BY

Services
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Resources
More Obituaries for Isadore Armijo
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Isadore Armijo


08/21/53 - 03/05/19 Obituary Condolences Flowers
Isadore Armijo Obituary
Armijo

Isadore “Lolo” Armijo of McKinney, Texas passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born on August 21, 1953 to Ernesto H. Armijo, Sr. and Delia Gomez Armijo in Rosebud, Texas.

Isadore is survived by his son, Marcus Armijo and wife, Gracie Lynn of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Kristie Gonzales and husband, Mark of Melissa, Texas; five grandchildren; brothers, Ruben Armijo, Ernesto Armijo, Jr., George Armijo; sisters, Maria Estella Arzola, Angelita Carmona, Raquel Armijo and Juanita Reyna; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernesto H. Sr., and Delia Armijo and brother, Daniel Armijo.

A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Friday evening from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. the funeral home. A rosary service will begin at 7:00 p.m. To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
Download Now