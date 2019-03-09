|
Armijo
Isadore “Lolo” Armijo of McKinney, Texas passed away on March 5, 2019 at the age of 65. He was born on August 21, 1953 to Ernesto H. Armijo, Sr. and Delia Gomez Armijo in Rosebud, Texas.
Isadore is survived by his son, Marcus Armijo and wife, Gracie Lynn of McKinney, Texas; daughter, Kristie Gonzales and husband, Mark of Melissa, Texas; five grandchildren; brothers, Ruben Armijo, Ernesto Armijo, Jr., George Armijo; sisters, Maria Estella Arzola, Angelita Carmona, Raquel Armijo and Juanita Reyna; and numerous nieces, nephews and other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Ernesto H. Sr., and Delia Armijo and brother, Daniel Armijo.
A funeral service will be held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, March 9, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Friday evening from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m. the funeral home. A rosary service will begin at 7:00 p.m. To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 9 to Mar. 15, 2019