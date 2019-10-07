|
|
SMART
Jack William Smart of Allen, Texas passed away on September 20, 2019 at age 81, after a courageous three-year journey through cancer. He was born on January 18, 1938 to John Wesley Smart and Martha (Weiguim) Smart in Mobridge, South Dakota. Jack graduated from high school in 1955 and enrolled in Northern State Teachers College in South Dakota on a Piano and Voice Scholarship. He received his Bachelor of Science degree from the South Dakota School of Mines as well as a master's degree in Electrical Engineering from the University of Southern California, while building and maintaining a successful career and raising his family. Jack went on to work for Rockwell International for 28 years where he was promoted to Chief Engineer. In 1995, Jack began consulting for Science Applications International Corporation. In 2002, he left his consulting business to join the Allen High School faculty as a full-time permanent substitute where he cultivated many lasting relationships that he maintained after his retirement at the age of 75 in 2013.
Along with his impressive academic achievements and successful business career, Jack had a tremendous heart for his family and friends. He made it his mission to care for and love them all in equal measure. Jack was responsible for the support and well-being of many of his loved ones. He wanted it known that he felt very blessed by his blended family as they loved and cared for him throughout his life, especially towards the end during his battle with cancer.
Jack is survived by three children from a previous marriage to Katherine Smart, Lex Smart and wife, Monica, John Smart, Carl Smart and wife, Maitreyi; and the family mourns the recent loss of his precious daughter, Jackie Brown, who is survived by her husband, Jerry; two children from Beverly's previous marriage, Jeffrey Houck and wife, Denise, Lynda Houck-Lamb, and daughter-in-law Karen Houck; sister, LaVonne Clay; brother, Ron Smart; twelve grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; along with other extended family members, care-givers and friends.
He was preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Elaine Smart; son, Richard Houck; mother, Martha Smart; father, John Wesley; mother-in-law, Miriam Houston; brother-in-law, Edward Munchel; sister-in-law, Brierly Munchel; brother-in-law, Floyd Clay; and Beverly's half-sister, Deborah Powell
Jack's legacy will live on for generations to come, and he will be dearly missed.
A graveside service will be held at 1:30 p.m., Sunday, October 13, 2019 at Allen Cemetery in Allen, Texas. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from Oct. 7 to Oct. 13, 2019