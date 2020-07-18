FUDGE
Jackie Ellis Fudge a longtime resident of Plano, Texas passed away on July 12, 2020, at the age of 83. He was born on September 13, 1936, to Harvey Jackson Fudge and Mattie Lee (Shelton) Fudge in Plano. Jackie was a graduate of Prosper High School. He married Cora Helen Alexander on October 10, 1958, in McKinney, Texas. In 1971, Jackie purchased his first truck and founded his business J. Fudge Trucking, Inc which is still operating today. He was an avid bowler, golfer, fisherman, and hunter. Jackie also officiated high school football for over 16 years. He was of the Baptist faith.
Jackie is survived by his beloved wife of 61 years, Helen Fudge of Plano, Texas; daughters, Terri Hopkins and husband, Doug and Angie Fudge and husband, Boeh TalPlacido; four grandchildren, Jeremy Hopkins and wife, Amber, Jacqueline Compean and husband, Jose, Brittany Lopez and husband, Juan and Jacob Busby and wife, Alyssa; ten great-grandchildren, Zachary, Elijah, Luke, Alyse, Kaitlyn, J.T., Eli, Rubi, Seth, Rickey, and Griffin; two brothers, Bobby Fudge, and wife, Kay and Frank Fudge and wife, Pat; two sisters, Ann Sollis and Shelia Stanmore.
Jackie was preceded in death by his parents, Harvey and Mattie Fudge.
A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, July 18, 2020, at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas, and was also live-streamed on the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Facebook page and a recorded video will be available on Jackie's obituary page. A “come and go” visitation was held on Friday, July 17, 2020 from 7:00 p.m. until 9:00 p.m., at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com