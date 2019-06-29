GIBSON



Jacquelin “Jackie” Annice Gibson departed this world on June 25, 2019, from her residence of twelve years in Westfield, New Jersey. Previously, she had been a long-time resident of Carrollton, TX just outside of Dallas.



Born in 1946 in Philadelphia, PA at Women's Medical College in Germantown. Moved to Piney Hollow, NJ in 1955. Graduated high school in 1964 from Delsea Regional High School in Franklinville, NJ. Continued her education by attending nursing school in Louisville, KY to obtain her degree in nursing. Through her career as a nurse, she worked in the ICU, CCU, nursing home care, and home health care agencies throughout the Texas area.



She will be remembered for her strong faith in Christ, her dedication in being involved in church in so many ways, such as becoming an ordained minister, performing with the choir, as well as volunteering. Her favorite scripture was Psalm 23 and one of her favorite memories was when she took a missions trip to Mexico.



Jackie is preceded in death by her Sons: Joe Nathan Gardenhire and George Vincent Gibson; Parents Rev. Charles C. And Richadean Gardenhire (nee Sojourner); Paternal Grandparents: Edward and Savannah (nee Briggs) Gardenhire; Maternal Grandparents: Paul and Annie E. (nee Libby) Sojourner; Brothers: Charles Jr., Richard, and Joseph Gardenhire.



Jackie is survived by her Daughters: Rhonda Posey and Victoria Fick; Grandchildren: Patricia Maldonaldo, Antoinette Gibson, Diana Posey, Krystal Fick, and Joshua Fick; Great Grandchildren: Elijah Hall, Phillip Spann, Josiah Spann, Makiah Hall, Makayla Harrigan, and Makenzie Harrigan; Her Sisters: Charlotte Gould and Vanessa Phillips; She is also survived by numerous Cousins, Nephews, Nieces, Grand, and Great Nieces and Nephews.



A memorial service will be held at the convenience of the family. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be sent to at .