LUCAS, JR.
JAMES ALBERT
LUCAS, JR.
October 7, 1942 to
April 22, 2019
James Albert Lucas, Jr., “Jim,” passed away April 22, 2019, at the age of 76. Born in San Antonio, he joined the Navy at age 20 and served as an Electronics Technician, Second Class from 1963 to 1967 and received an honorable discharge. He retired from the US Post Office after more than 20 years of service in Rowlett, Texas.
James was preceded in death by his father. He is survived by his mother and step-father, Roma and Barney Bowman, his two brothers and their wives, Charles and Barbara Lucas, Walter and Jenny Lucas, a daughter, Kathy, nieces Gypsy Lucas, Rebecca Taylor, Kara Cole and Kerry Olson.
Memorials are requested to be made to the National Museum of Roller Skating, 4730 South Street, Lincoln, NE 68506, in lieu of flowers.
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 27 to May 3, 2019