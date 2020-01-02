|
|
SPOONER
James (Jim) Aubrey Spooner, 72, passed away peacefully on Wednesday, December 18, 2019, at his home in Highland Village, Texas, with his wife Pam at his side, after battling cancer.
Born on November 13, 1947 in Quincy, Florida, Jim was the first-born child and eldest son of Murray and Mary Spooner; he grew up on the family farm in Greensboro, Florida. Jim graduated from Florida State University with a BS in Marketing and then received a MBA from Pepperdine University.
After college, Jim proudly served in the United States Marine Corps (1970-1980), attaining rank of Captain and completing Army Ranger School in 1973. Throughout his life Jim continued to adhere to the Marine Corps values of honor, courage, commitment, and a high standard of excellenceduring his successful thirty-seven year career in medical sales with CR Bard. Jim retired as a Regional Vice President in 2012.
Jim was a devoted husband, and proud father and grandfather, who looked forward to spending time with his family. He and Pam enjoyed traveling with close friends and taking trips to the Florida Gulf Coast with their children and grandchildren. He was also an avid hunter and fisherman and had continued the hunting tradition with his son as they enjoyed many hunting and fishing trips with family and close friends over the years. Additionally, he was a member of the Lewisville Rotary Club and served on the Board of Pediplace, a nonprofit organization dedicated to helping underprivileged children.
Jim was predeceased by his parents, Murray and Mary Spooner. He is survived by his beloved wife of forty-six years, Pam Spooner; his son, Kyle Spooner of Grapevine, TX; his daughter, Alecia Spooner of Seattle, WA; and his adored grandchildren, Isabella and Ryker Spooner, and Paval and Dmitri Tatarinov. He is also survived by a brother, Ed (Patti) Spooner of Quincy, FL, and a sister, Jean Frey of Tallahassee, FL, as well several nieces, nephews and cousins.
Jim was deeply loved and respected, and will be greatly missed, by his family and his many close friends, who will always remember his warm, friendly smile and big, easy laugh.
A memorial service will be held January 9, 2:00 p.m., at Trietsch United Methodist Church in Flower Mound, Texas. In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions to Pediplace- www.pediplace.org
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 2 to Jan. 8, 2020