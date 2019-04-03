RUSSELL, SR.



James Charles Russell Sr.,76, left this world to be with our Lord on March 22, 2019. James was born on June 26, 1942 in Wynnewood, OK to parents John Russell and Charles Lottie Merideth Russell. A memorial service will be held on Sunday, April 7, 2019 at 2:00 p.m. at Commerce Funeral Home, 1505 Washington St., Commerce, TX 75428.



James was the longtime owner of Plano Barber Shop in downtown Plano and the Haircut Place in downtown Rockwall. James lived his life helping and doing for others. He taught his sons the profession of barbering and they carry on the family business in Plano and Greenville.



James was preceded in death by his parents, his first wife Sandra Russell, brother Jasper Russell and his sister Eva Henson.



He is survived by his wife Sharon Russell, his three sons James Russell Jr. and wife Patti, Randy Russell and his wife Jennifer and Andy Russell. Grandchildren James Russell III, Meghan Syme and husband Marshall, Lauren Fazio and husband Jacob, Jenna Young and husband Brady, Andy Russell Jr., Rami & Izzy Russell, 4 great grandchildren and brother Johnie Russell and sister Beaula Willbanks.



Services entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home, Commerce, Texas. Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 3 to Apr. 9, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary