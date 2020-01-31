|
|
SMITH
James G. Smith, a devoted servant of the Lord, husband, father, and grandfather, went home to be with his Lord and Savior on January 29, 2020 at the age of 82. He was born in Rockwall, Texas to Hassie Dee (Cox) and Quayle Damascus Smith on August 11, 1937.
In 1960, James attended a revival with his men's baseball coach and another team member. That night, he felt the Holy Spirit move and accepted Christ into his life. Later that night his wife, Dianne, saw a difference in him, and when he shared his new faith with her, she too became a Christian. They were baptized together two days later. James loved the Lord and shared his testimony with everyone he encountered. So it wasn't a surprise when he was called into full-time Christian ministry in 1969. He faithfully served in the roles of Minister of Youth, Education, and Administration in several churches, including: Bethany Baptist Church (Pleasant Grove, Texas), Forney Avenue/Second Baptist Church (Dallas, Texas), Pleasant Terrace Baptist Church (Pleasant Grove, Texas), First Baptist Church (Fort Walton Beach, Florida), Wilshire Baptist Church (Dallas, Texas), Casa View Baptist Church (Dallas, Texas), and First Baptist Church (McKinney, Texas).
When he retired in 2004, he turned his focus to helping several small churches. Templo de Alabanza, a small Hispanic church in McKinney, held a special place in James' heart as he helped them build a new church in 2009 and assisted with their administration. He loved the people he served there, and he claimed that the calling he felt from God to help start Templo de Alabanza was as strong as his original call to the ministry.
His family and friends will miss his great sense of humor and his love of telling stories. His stories and one-liners will live on in his family. James also had a passion for cars and racing as well as baseball (especially the Texas Rangers) and golf. He loved sharing these pastimes with his grandchildren; he was an active role model and support in their lives.
Having served in Christian ministry for his entire career and having lived a life pleasing to God, there is no doubt that he was greeted at Heaven's gate with a warm embrace as he heard, “Well done, good and faithful servant.” He is now worshipping at the feet of Jesus, embracing his son who went before him, and singing gospel songs with his sisters. He will he missed by many, but his years of ministry and investing in the lives of everyone around him will continue to make an impact for generations to come!
James is survived by his wife of 64 years, Dianne Smith of McKinney, Texas; his daughter, Tonna Evans, of McKinney; grandchildren, Don Evans and wife, Sarah, of Shanghai, China, Will Evans and wife Ashleigh of The Colony, Madison Smith and fiancé Isaiah Boling of Van Alstyne, and Bailee Kazmeir; great grandchildren, Aubry, Abel, and a great granddaughter on the way; sisters, Dorothy Wilson, Wanda White, and Marilyn Davis; and a host of nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his son, James Smith, Jr.; his parents, Q. D. and Hassie Smith, and his sisters, Marie Shamburger and Ruth Paschal.
A funeral service will be held at 1:00 p.m., Monday, February 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church of McKinney, 1615 W. Louisiana, McKinney, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Sunday from 2:00 p.m. to 4:00 p.m. at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 31 to Feb. 6, 2020