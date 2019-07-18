VANDERGRIFF



A Memorial Service is scheduled for Mr. James Glenn Vandergriff, 77 year old Leonard resident, for 3:00 P.M. Friday, July 19, 2019 at the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ, located at 107 N. Elm, Leonard. Texas. Brother Glenn Murphy and Brother Joseph Johnson will officiate.



James was born August 22, 1941 at Leonard, Texas. His parents were Odis Lonzo and Georgie Latimer Vandargriff. He married Maria Blanco June 29, 2002 at McKinney. He worked as a cycle counter at Fisher Controls prior to his retirement and he was a member of the Pentecostal Church of Jesus Christ of Leonard. He passed away at his home Sunday, July 14, 2019.



James is survived by his wife: Mary Vandergriff of Leonard; his children: Jim Bob and Billie Ann Vandergriff of Pensacola, Florida, Shannon Cotten and husband, Charles of Leonard; Danny Vandagriff of Las Vegas, Nevada and Regina Vandargriff of California; his siblings: G.L. and Threeca Vandargriff of Bolivar, TX., Bobby and Chris Vandargriff of Allen, Texas, Dora Mae and Tom Hackney of Leonard and Lynda Rosson of Missouri; his step-children: Stacy Reyes of Dallas, Nina Valdez of Rowlett, Isaac Almendarez of Dallas and Amanda Almendarez of Wolfe City; his 22 grandchildren and his 7 great-grandchildren.



In addition to his parents, James was preceded in death by a sister, Oleta Vandargriff, and an infant brother, Danny Ray Vandargriff.



Published in Star Local Media from July 18 to July 24, 2019