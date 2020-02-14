|
THOMPSON
James “Jim” Harold Thompson, age 92, of Rowlett, Texas was born December 13, 1927 in Abilene, TX to Buck and Opal Thompson. He graduated from Tyler High School and served in the US Navy on the destroyer USS Orleck, a World War II veteran. He was a lifelong independent building contractor, and was very active in the City of Rowlett; serving as councilman mayor (1978), working with the Historical Society and promotion of the city for 50 years. A member of First Baptist Church of Garland, Jim loved hunting, fishing, his wife, his children and grandchildren, and his Lord. He is survived by his loving wife, Barbara June Thompson (married 1953); sons, Steve Thompson and wife, Bonnie, Jim and his wife, LeighAnn Thompson; grandchildren, Jake and wife, Elena Thompson, Charis Thompson, Austin Thompson, Taylor Thompson, and Tyler Thompson; many precious nieces, nephews and their families.
A funeral service in Jim's honor will be held 1:00, Monday, February 17, 2020 at First Baptist Church of Garland's Cockrell Chapel. Family will greet friends 1 hour prior to service.
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 14 to Feb. 20, 2020