More Obituaries for JAMES DANIEL
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

JAMES L. DANIEL


03/03/46 - 04/12/20
JAMES L. DANIEL Obituary
DANIEL

James Larry Daniel, age 74, of Frisco, Texas passed away on April 12, 2020 in Plano, Texas. He was born on March 3, 1946 to Louise Daniel and James Earl Daniel in Victoria, Texas. On September 13, 1968, Larry married Jenny Kay Maroney in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was a Utilities Estimator in the residential and commercial industry. He was a lover of silly jokes, baseball, and his family. Above all else, his main focus in life was the well-being of his children and grandchildren.

Larry is survived by his wife of 51 years, Kay Daniel of Frisco, Texas; two children, Krista Daniel Rakovan of The Colony, Texas and David Daniel of Denton, Texas; three grandchildren, Cal Rakovan, Jonah Daniel and Kayla Rakovan; brother, Tim Daniel and his wife, Robin of Houston, Texas; four nieces and nephews; and seven great-nieces and great-nephews.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents.

A Memorial Service is pending.

To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit www.tjmfuneral.com
Published in Star Local Media from Apr. 17 to Apr. 23, 2020
