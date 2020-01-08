|
HOLCOMB
James Paul Holcomb, age 78, passed away after a sudden illness on December 16, 2019, at Texas Health Presbyterian Denton. He was born in Littlefield, Texas, to C. A. and Edna Holcomb. His father was a Methodist minister and Paul's childhood was spent in several west Texas towns. He graduated from Sweetwater High School in 1958 and McMurry College (now University), Abilene, Texas. He also obtained a Masters in Systems Engineering from SMU.
Mr. Holcomb joined the United States Air Force after graduation from college and was sent to Officer's Training School in San Antonio, Texas. His first assignment was to Hancock Air Force Base in Syracuse, New York. He and his college girlfriend, Sue Ann Cross from Anson, Texas, became engaged during this time and married on October 24, 1964, in Anson.
After a brief assignment in Biloxi, Mississippi, Paul was sent to Ent Air Force Base in Colorado Springs, Colorado, where daughters Sheralyn (1966) and Pamela (1967) were born. Following his honorable discharge as a Captain in 1969, Paul began his career as a software engineer at Rockwell International (now Rockwell Collins).
Paul was talented poet and has been published many times. He began writing poetry in high school and continued throughout his life. He has served in many capacities of the Poetry Society of Texas, including as president. He was also a member of the National Federation of State Poetry Societies, winning many contests in both state and national competitions. Mr. Holcomb has had two books of poetry published: Love, or Something Like It and Looking for Love in the Telecom Corridor. He recently completed a three year tenure as Poet Laureate of Lewisville.
After his discharge from the Air Force, Paul settled in Garland, Texas, then moved with his family to Lewisville, Texas, three years later. But most of his remaining time was spent in the calm serenity of Double Oak, Texas, on a wooded acre lot. He and his wife lived there thirty-four happy years until the need to downsize became apparent. The couple moved to a Flower Mound, Texas apartment in June, 2019.
Paul is predeceased by his mother and father, Edna Brock Holcomb and Charles Andrew Holcomb, two sisters, Sue Holcomb Cole and Myrla Holcomb Depew, and one brother, Bob Holcomb. Surviving are his wife, Sue Ann Cross Holcomb, two daughters, Sheralyn Sue Holcomb of Madison, Wisconsin, Pamela Beth Holcomb-McLain and husband Scott of Double Oak, Texas, and beloved dog Bailey. Also surviving are a sister, Janyth Holcomb Dison of Redlands, California, and a brother, Mark Holcomb of Levelland, Texas.
A memorial service for Mr. Holcomb will be held January 24, 2020, at 11:00 am at Christ United Methodist Church in Farmer's Branch, Texas. Prior to the service, there will be a coffee reception in the narthex of the church at 10:00 am.
In lieu of flowers, you may donate to the Poetry Society of Texas or the in Paul's name.
The provider in charge of arrangements is Martin Oaks Cemetery and Crematory, Lewisville, Texas.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 8 to Jan. 14, 2020