|
|
NOLEN
James Patrick Nolen, 50, of Itasca, Texas, passed away Saturday, November 2, 2019 at his residence. A visitation will be held on Thursday, November 7, 2019 from 5:00- 7:00 p.m. at Marshall and Marshall Funeral Directors in Hillsboro. Funeral services will be at 10:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019 at the Central Baptist Church in Itasca with Pastor Matt Dugan officiating. Graveside service will be held at 3:00 pm Friday November 8, 2019 at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas.
James was born November 30, 1968 in Dallas, Texas to Hoyt Shaw Nolen and Nancy Catherine Shelton. He grew up in McKinney and graduated from McKinney High School in 1987, after that James attended Jr. College in McKinney for 1 year. About 8 years ago he moved from McKinney to Itasca. For the past 2 years he worked for Kaddatz Actioneering and farm equipment.
When not working, James was an avid fisherman, he also loved all types of animals.
He is survived by his parents, Hoyt Shaw Nolen and Nancy (Shelton) Nolen ; son, Michael John Nolen; and 3 sisters.
Memorials may be made to: Hill County Paw Pals, P.O. Box 1533, Hillsboro, Texas 76645
Published in Star Local Media from Nov. 8 to Nov. 14, 2019