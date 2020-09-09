1/1
JAMES R. RICHEY
05/19/38 - 09/02/20
RICHEY

James Robert Richey was born May 19, 1938, in Como, Texas, and he passed away Wednesday, September 2nd, 2020 in Orange County, California. James Robert lived in East and West Texas, and California before making Carrollton his home where he raised 3 daughters with devotion and compassionately cared for his mother, Ollie Gertrude.



Some of James Robert's favorite things were watching high school football and softball, camping, and completing various home projects.



James most treasured the time he spent traveling to see his grandchildren and supporting each one in their individual passions and interests.



All who knew James will always remember his generous and selfless spirit, his creative innovations, and his quick wit.



James Robert is survived by 3 daughters, Rhonda Bowen and her husband Bobby, Becky Breaux and her husband Jeremy, and Jill Baker and her husband Mitchell as well as 5 grandchildren, Tanner Bowen and his wife Tiffany, Austin Bowen and his wife Madi, Joshua and Jacob Baker, and Landry Breaux. James Robert was quite proud of his great-grandchild, Aubrey Ellane.



We thought of you in love today, But that is nothing new.

We thought about you yesterday, And days before that too.

We think of you in silence,

We often speak your name.

Now, all we have is memories, And your picture in a frame.

Your memory is our keepsake, With which we'll never part.

God has you in his keeping, We have you in our hearts.

Author Unknown

Published in Star Local Media from Sep. 9 to Sep. 15, 2020.
