ALLBRITTEN
On Monday, July 29, 2019, James William Allbritten, III, loving brother and uncle, passed away at age 71.
Jim was born on May 24, 1948 in Houston, Texas to Jim and Winnifred Allbritten. He attended Texas Tech University. While attending Texas Tech, he worked as a musician. Just like his father, Jim played drums professionally during his college years.
Jim was an accomplished athlete. He started working out in a gym at the age of ten, took boxing lessons while still a pre-teen, ran multiple marathons, and enjoyed working out in at the gym all of his life. An accomplished and excellent salesman, Jim loved to work for companies he believed in. He worked for Watchguard Video for many years and won top salesman of the year for many of those years. Jim owned a health food store in Arlington, Texas in the early 1980's. “Allbritten All Naturals” was a family business and the first organic produce outlet in Arlington, Texas. Known for his sense of humor and quick wit, it was always fun to be with Jim. He was a generous, kind, loving, honest, strong soul who was always a joy to be around.
Jim was loved dearly by his sister, Jan, and his niece and nephews. He will be sorely missed by us all.
A memorial service will be held on Saturday, September 14th, 2019, at Aristide, 6200 TPC Dr., McKinney, Texas, at 11:00 a.m.
