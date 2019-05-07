CRICE



Janet Crice of McKinney, Texas passed away on May 3, 2019 at the age of 88. She was born on December 7, 1930 to Clarence and Stella (Tucker) Shinn in Russellville, Arkansas.



Janet was a country girl and grew up on a farm near Russellville. She spoke often of her older brother, Bonner (Buddy), who taught in the one-room country school nearby with whom Janet was a student. She always loved telling stories about life on the farm, especially of her runt pig named Salamay who lived in the house, and her 19 cats who lived in the barn.



After graduating from high school, Janet went to Parkland Hospital Nursing School in Dallas, Texas to become a Registered Nurse, her true calling. Janet always loved doing things for others as she placed their needs above her own. This trait has shown bright throughout her life until the very end. Once she received her RN, Janet worked as a nurse for over 20 years, most of that time at Lonnie Clinic in Dallas, Texas.



While in nursing school, Janet met the love of her life, Jack Crice. On March 5, 1949, she and Jack got married in Rockwall, Texas. Soon after, Janet gave birth to her eldest daughter, Susan and several years later, Sheri. Her daughters always knew their mother as kind, unselfish, compassionate, and smart (she always seemed to know what to do in any situation and fix just about anything). She could be firm if needed, but always in the best way...where a lesson was learned. She would do just about anything for you and was the best friend and “counselor” anyone could have. Janet was all this in her quiet, soft-spoken manner. She was passionate in her faith, an avid believer in our Lord Jesus and a longtime member of First Christian Church in McKinney, Texas. Janet touched the hearts of many in her lifetime and will never be forgotten.



Janet is survived by her daughter, Sheri Brown and husband, Peter of McKinney, Texas; grandchildren, Jack and Nicholas Brown; son-in-law, Timothy Dorsey of Allen, Texas; nieces, Barbara Shinn of Dallas, Texas and Linda Hinkle of Rockwall, Texas; and numerous other loving family and friends.



She was preceded in death by her husband, Jack; daughter, Susan Kay Dorsey; brother, Bonner Shinn; and parents, Clarence and Stella Shinn.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Wednesday, May 8, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. Interment will follow at Pecan Grove Cemetery in McKinney, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Tuesday evening from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. at the funeral home. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com. Published in Star Local Media from May 7 to May 13, 2019