ALDEN
Janice Ardelle (Grau) Alden passed away peacefully with family by her side on November 29, 2019. A memorial service will be held at a later date.
Janice was born in Calamus, Iowa on May 5, 1942. Janice is survived by a son Lt. Colonel Matthew Alden (Michelle), a daughter Michelle Smith (Chris), grandsons Mercer, Maguire, Matthias Alden, and grand daughter Tagan Smith. Janice is survived by four sisters Darlene Hotopp, Mayme Ann Smith (Bill), Donna Coon (Don), Laura Grau and brother-in-law Frank Pieper. Janice was preceded in death by her parents, two sisters and a brother.
Janice was an elementary school teacher receiving her Master's Degree from East Texas State University. She taught many years in Hudson, Iowa and Plano, Texas. Janice retired in 2004 and for the last several years lived at Evergreen Senior Living Center in Plano where she revitalized the food pantry.
In lieu of flowers please consider a donation to the or a in Janice's honor.
Published in Star Local Media from Dec. 6 to Dec. 12, 2019