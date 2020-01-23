|
SCOTT
Janie Lou Scott, 72, of Santa Fe, New Mexico, passed into the arms of the Lord on Wednesday, January 15, 2020, in Albuquerque, New Mexico.
She was born August 1, 1947, in Gainesville, Texas, to Aubrey and Deanie Alexander. She graduated from Pilot Point High School in 1965 and earned a Masters in Education and a Masters in Marriage and Family Counseling from Texas Woman's University in Denton, Texas.
Jane went on to teach many years in the Plano and Prosper School Districts. After retiring from teaching, she set up private counseling practices in Plano, Austin, and Santa Fe. She married Drew Scott in Plano, Texas, on August 13, 1981.
She is preceded in death by her parents and an infant brother. Survivors include her husband, Drew; daughter, Amie, and husband Michael Searcy of Orem, Utah; son, Andrew Scott, and wife, Katie of McKinney. Sister, Peggy Sue, and husband Pete Hollar of Pilot Point, Texas; seven grandchildren; and numerous nieces and nephews.
Services will be held in Santa Fe.
A celebration of Janie Lou's life will take place from 2-4 pm Saturday, January 25, at the PointBank Community Room, 200 S. U.S. 377 at Liberty Street, Pilot Point.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 23 to Jan. 29, 2020