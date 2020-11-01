1/1
JEAN A. CARRUTHERS
1954 - 2020
CARRUTHERS

Jean Ann (Braun) Carruthers, 66, of Lewisville, TX passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020 after a courageous battle with cancer.

Jean was born on September 13, 1954 in Albany, MN to Ralph and Mary Ann (Wiebolt) Braun. She married the love of her life, David Carruthers, on March 13, 1981.

Jean is survived by her son, Patrick Carruthers (MN); daughter, Donna (Hamlet) Vazquez (CA); daughter-in-law Carmen Carruthers (MN); four grandchildren (Josiah, Micah, Arlene and Daniel); siblings Sandi Radzak; Roger (Mary) Braun; Cindy (John) Fischer; many nieces and nephews; and close friends, Diane and Russ Oberg, Kelvin and Cheryl King, and Carmen Reynolds. Jean was preceded in death by her husband David L. Carruthers (Flower Mound, TX) and parents Ralph and Mary Ann Braun (MN).

Thank you to the amazing and dedicated staff at Synergy Home Health and Aspen Hospice of Lewisville, TX.

A Mass of Christian burial will be held at a later date in Sauk Centre, MN. (Patton-Schad Funeral Services) Further details to be determined.

www.pattonschad.com 320-352-3089

Published in Star Local Media from Nov. 1 to Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
Funeral services provided by
Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services
620 Beltline Road
Sauk Centre, MN 56378
320-352-3089
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Patton-Schad Funeral & Cremation Services

