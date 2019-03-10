|
|
Bene'
Jean Elizabeth (Betty) Bene' passed away on February 22, 2019 at Baylor Hospital, Plano. Betty was born February 29, 1924. She had just celebrated her 95th birthday with her children Jim and Sherry, Plano,Texas; Tom and Mary Bene', Ketchum, Oklahoma; Wayne and Sherry Bene' of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma.
Betty was preceded in death by her loving husband Thomas (Tom) Bene', her parents Claude and Gladys Bivens, her two sisters and grandson James Lee Lyon. She leaves a legacy of 12 grandchildren and 25 great-grandchildren.
Memorials in Betty's name may be made to Bed Start or Treasured Times, in care of Custer Road United Methodist Church, 6601 Custer Road, Plano, Texas 75023. A Celebration of her life will be held on April 13, 2019 at Custer Road. Time to be determined. Obituary available on line at Neptune Society obituaries.
Published in Star Local Media from Mar. 10 to Apr. 27, 2019