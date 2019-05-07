WILLIAMS



Jean Williams, beloved wife, mother, and grandmother passed away on May 2, 2019 after a lengthy illness, at the age of 88. She was born to Robert and Mary Elizabeth Clark on December 19, 1930 in Accrington, England. Jean was later adopted by Will and Sara Clegg and moved to the United States in 1949.



After she became a United States citizen in 1954, Jean moved to Texas and worked at Texas Instruments for 25 years. While working at Texas Instruments, she met her husband Dale, and together they raised 4 children. Jean was very creative and artistic; she enjoyed reading, drawing, sewing, and embroidery. After her retirement, she enjoyed teaching sewing classes, making embroidered wall art, and embroidered clothing.



Jean was a ballroom dancer while in England and loved to watch Dancing with the Stars. She really loved spending time with her grandchildren. Jean was also a very kind person who loved to laugh and found humor in most everything.



She is survived by her husband, Dale; children, Mark, Kevin, Greg and Alexis; grandchildren, Kristi, Nick, Hunter, Haley and Miranda; great-grandchildren, Mackenzie and Karli; and numerous nieces and nephews.







Jean was preceded in death by her parents, Robert and Mary Clark and Will and Sara Clegg; brothers, Robert, Walter and Edmund; sisters, Mary, Irene and Christine; and daughter, Debbie.







A funeral service was held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, May 6, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas. Interment followed at Ridgeview Memorial Park in Allen, Texas. The family received friends during a visitation on Sunday afternoon from 4:00 p.m. until 6:00 p.m. at the funeral home.







The family suggests memorial donations be made to .







To convey condolences and sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com. Published in Star Local Media from May 7 to May 13, 2019