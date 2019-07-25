|
GUNSCH
Jeffrey “Jeff” Michael Gunsch passed away from natural causes at his home in Plano, TX on July 9th. He was 54.
Jeff's life began on February 10, 1965 at Mercy Hospital in Valley City, ND, the youngest of three boys, to Leonhardt Maurice Gunsch (a professor of Physical Sciences at Valley City State College), and Leona Frances Gunsch (a former elementary school teacher).
Jeff grew up in the Valley City area and worked in Valley City and Fargo, ND. In 1999, Jeff married Tonya Hobart of Valley City and the couple moved to Plano, TX. They were divorced in 2008 but remained on friendly terms.
In Plano, Jeff worked for AT&T in the customer service center from 2001 to 2017. In 2014, Jeff obtained a bachelor's degree in Information Technology from South University, a life-long goal of his.
Jeff loved dogs and cared for two dachshunds prior to their passing away three years ago. He also enjoyed working with electronics/computers and was an avid fan of Star Wars and Star Trek.
Jeff is preceded in death by his father, Leonhardt Maurice Gunsch. He is survived by his mother, Leona, of Cooperstown, ND; brother Mark (Carol Ann) and niece Rachel of Salisbury, NC; and brother Paul (Barbara Dallavalle) and nephews Andrew and Benjamin of Rochester, MN.
Jeff's story was marked by a deep sense of honesty and integrity, and an unfaltering eagerness to help others. He will be dearly missed and forever loved.
Arrangements are being made by Lerud-Mathias Funeral Home (www.lerudschuldt.com) in Valley City.
Published in Star Local Media from July 25 to July 31, 2019