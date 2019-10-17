Home

JERRY M. DURON


10/11/57 - 10/11/19
JERRY M. DURON Obituary
DURON

Jerry Morales Duron, 62, of Allen, passed away Friday, October 11, 2019. Services will be at 10 am, Saturday, October 19, 2019 at St. Mary's Catholic Church in Caldwell. Visitation will be Friday, October 18th from 5 until 7 pm with the Rosary beginning at 7 pm at Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home in Caldwell. Interment will be at St. Mary's Catholic Cemetery following the service.

Arrangements by Phillips & Luckey Funeral Home of Caldwell, Texas.
Published in Star Local Media from Oct. 17 to Oct. 23, 2019
