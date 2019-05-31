WILLIS



Jimmy Robert Willis of McKinney, Texas passed away on May 28, 2019 at the age of 81. He was born on September 8, 1937 to Robert Harold and Loretta (Byrum) Willis in Prosper, Texas. Jimmy married Patsy Elaine Leigh on August 30, 1957 in Collin County, Texas. He loved to hunt and fish and will be remembered as a great father and wonderful grandfather.



Jimmy is survived by his son, Tim Willis and wife, Erin of Dallas, Texas; grandchildren, Grey Willis and Allyn Willis; sister, Shirley Stansell; nephews, Sean Stansell and Derek Stansell; and numerous other loving family and friends.



He was preceded in death by his wife, Patsy E. Willis; and his parents.



A funeral service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Monday, June, 3, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home Chapel in Allen, Texas. Interment will follow at Walnut Grove Cemetery in Prosper, Texas. The family will receive friends during a visitation on Sunday afternoon from 3:00 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at the funeral home. Published in Star Local Media from May 31 to June 6, 2019