SIMPSON
Jimmy Theo Simpson, 87, of Lewisville, Texas passed away Wednesday, January 15th, 2020. Jimmy was born August 5th, 1932, in Nocona, Texas to William and Cordie Simpson. He graduated from Nocona High School in 1949. After high school, he worked for the Nocona Boot Company from 1950 to 1951. He proudly served in the United States Navy from 1951 - 1955. Jimmy graduated from Texas Tech University with a Bachelors Degree in Agricultural Education in 1960. He married Waunzita Lambert on December 6th, 1964 in Nocona, Texas. They were actively involved in the First United Methodist Church of Lewisville. They enjoyed attending many church activities as well as square dancing. Jimmy was an avid horticulturalist. He worked as a grounds supervisor for many years at Southern Methodist University.
Jimmy is proceeded in death by his wife, Waunzita Simpson, his parents, William and Cordie Simpson, a brother, Billy Simpson, and his sister, Dephenia Meier.
Jimmy is survived by his brother Robert Simpson, of Nocona, Texas, several nieces and nephews, and numerous great and great-great nieces and nephews.
A graveside service was held at Nocona Cemetery in Nocona, Texas.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 18 to Jan. 24, 2020