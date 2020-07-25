FOSTER
Joan K. Foster of McKinney, Texas passed away July 21, 2020 at the age of 88. She was born on December 23, 1931 to B. P. Klein and Bessie L. (Clarkson) Klein in McKinney. Joan married the late Harry L. Foster on August 26, 1950 in McKinney. She spent the majority of her business career serving in the nursing home industry both on the local and regional level. After retirement she spent her time as a loving homemaker to her husband and daughter. Joan was a former member of First Christian Church in McKinney and later attended the local services at the senior living community where she resided.
She is survived by her daughter, Tracy Foster Borschow and husband, Jim of Frisco, Texas; brother, Bob Klein and wife Julia of St. Maries, Idaho; and a host of other loving family and friends.
Joan was preceded in death by her husband, Harry Foster; parents, B.P. and Bessie Klein.
The family has elected to have a private service at Turrentine-Jackson- Morrow Funeral Home Chapel, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas and wishes to extend their heartfelt thanks and appreciation to all of those who knew, loved and spent time with Joan and her family.
Memorial contributions in Joan's name may be mailed to First Christian Church-McKinney, 1800 W. Hunt Street, McKinney, Texas 75069. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com