MCMAHAN



Joe A. McMahan was born to Clyde and Vinnie McMahan in Collin County, Texas. He spent his childhood in Paint Creek, near Haskell, Texas during the Great Depression. As a youth he worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Mesa Verde, Colorado.



Joe served as an army medic on the USS Comfort during World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained when a kamikaze plane attacked the ship in the Pacific. Returning to civilian life, Joe met his wife of seventy-one years, Mary Louise Weatherred, on a blind date.



Early in their marriage, Joe worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital in McKinney, Texas while farming after he got off work. He completed his career as a meat and processing inspector for the USDA. After retirement from the USDA he began a commercial lawn service.



A member of First United Methodist Church of McKinney, Joe was Sunday School secretary for fifty years. In recent years he moved to Commerce and joined the First United Methodist Church of Commerce. He was an active member of the Texas Military Order of the Purple Heart in Sherman, Texas and the Association of Retired Federal Employees.



One who could truly be counted among the representatives of the Greatest Generation, Joe's life was spent in service, honor, dignity and duty, Joe died peacefully in Tender Care at the Colonial Lodge in Greenville.



Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Weatherred McMahan, daughter Louise Biggs and son-in-law Alton, daughter Anita Mitchell and son-in-law Steve, son Travis and daughter-in-law Kelli. He was a loving grandfather to Laura Finley, Alan Mitchell, Kyle McMahan, Ross McMahan and wife Morgan. His only great grandchild is Nicholas Finley, and even as his memory faded he always knew Nicholas. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.



Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 1709 State Highway 50, Commerce, Texas 75428. Friends and family will be notified of a memorial service for Joe at a later date.



Services entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service.



