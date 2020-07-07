1/1
JOE A. MCMAHAN
08/17/21 - 07/04/20
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share JOE's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
MCMAHAN

Joe A. McMahan was born to Clyde and Vinnie McMahan in Collin County, Texas. He spent his childhood in Paint Creek, near Haskell, Texas during the Great Depression. As a youth he worked in the Civilian Conservation Corps at Mesa Verde, Colorado.

Joe served as an army medic on the USS Comfort during World War II and was awarded the Purple Heart for injuries sustained when a kamikaze plane attacked the ship in the Pacific. Returning to civilian life, Joe met his wife of seventy-one years, Mary Louise Weatherred, on a blind date.

Early in their marriage, Joe worked at the Veterans Administration Hospital in McKinney, Texas while farming after he got off work. He completed his career as a meat and processing inspector for the USDA. After retirement from the USDA he began a commercial lawn service.

A member of First United Methodist Church of McKinney, Joe was Sunday School secretary for fifty years. In recent years he moved to Commerce and joined the First United Methodist Church of Commerce. He was an active member of the Texas Military Order of the Purple Heart in Sherman, Texas and the Association of Retired Federal Employees.

One who could truly be counted among the representatives of the Greatest Generation, Joe's life was spent in service, honor, dignity and duty, Joe died peacefully in Tender Care at the Colonial Lodge in Greenville.

Joe is survived by his wife, Mary Louise Weatherred McMahan, daughter Louise Biggs and son-in-law Alton, daughter Anita Mitchell and son-in-law Steve, son Travis and daughter-in-law Kelli. He was a loving grandfather to Laura Finley, Alan Mitchell, Kyle McMahan, Ross McMahan and wife Morgan. His only great grandchild is Nicholas Finley, and even as his memory faded he always knew Nicholas. Also surviving are numerous nieces and nephews.

Memorials may be sent to First United Methodist Church, 1709 State Highway 50, Commerce, Texas 75428. Friends and family will be notified of a memorial service for Joe at a later date.

Services entrusted to Commerce Funeral Home and Cremation Service.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Star Local Media from Jul. 7 to Jul. 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Commerce Funeral Home & Cremation Service
1505 Washington St
Commerce, TX 75428
(903) 886-8600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved