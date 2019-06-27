Resources More Obituaries for JOE WOOLFOLK Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name? JOE M. WOOLFOLK

Joe Mack Woolfolk was born September 7, 1944 in Graham, Texas to M. L. and Reba Jo Woolfolk and died peacefully at his Frisco home on Tuesday, June 25, 2019.







After graduating from Graham High School in 1963, and attending college,Joe married Judy Watson in June 1965.







In 1967 Joe and Judy began managing the Jacksboro, Tx Dairy Queen and were able to purchase it. In 1973, Joe & Judy bought Norma's Dress Shop and added greeting cards, a cosmetic studio, and a full floral shop in one location; and a second Merle Norman studio in Graham, Texas. Joe also purchased 3 downtown buildings and refurbished them. In 1977 Joe & Judy sold everything in Jacksboro to start a new business in the DFW metroplex. They contracted to open the first Connie Shoe Store in Texas, located in Richardson Square Mall, and the third in the nation.







After the couple welcomed the arrival of their adopted infant son, Jason in July 1977, the family moved to Richardson to open the new store and opened an additional 10 shoe stores in Texas and Louisiana. But, due to the economic recession in Texas in 1986, all stores were sold.







In 1988, Joe opened Centrum Travel in Dallas. In 1989 he had his first heart attack, followed by a second in 1990. In 1994 Joe opened a second travel office, but his health had deteriorated and his doctors recommended retirement. Joe sold his business and devoted himself to golf and fishing but became a certified golf instructor and licensed massage therapist in 1997.







By 2006, Joe's heart was very weak, and death was imminent. Joe learned of a radical treatment using adult stem cells in Bangkok, Thailand. After research, Joe & Judy went to Bangkok. A pint of Joe's blood was drawn and flown to Israel to grow stem cells. On December 13th, his chest was opened, and the stem cells were injected in 30 areas of his heart. The procedure was a success and by February 2007 Joe & Jason were able to fish in Mexico. For 11 years Joe enjoyed good health but in 2017, Joe's heart began to fail, and he was placed on the UTSW transplant recipient list. On August 28, 2018 Joe received a new heart. Unfortunately, a complication during surgery resulted in anoxic brain damage. Joe worked hard to regain his health, but on January 26, 2019 he fell, breaking his arm. His health continued to deteriorate, and he was finally placed in hospice on May 18th.



Joe is survived by his wife, Judy; a son and daughter-in-law Jason & Brandy Woolfolk , Los Angeles, CA; sister Beverly Walker, Abilene; sister-in-law Phyllis Casteel, Graham; nephew Scott Osburne and children Kathy and Malcolm, Portland, WA; niece Gaye & Jeff Davis and children Lori and Nolan, Albany; nephew & niece Damon & Niki Casteel, Graham; and numerous cousins.







There will be celebrations of Joe's life soon in locations in Anna, Texas and Graham, Texas.







The family wishes to thank the UTSW transplant team and staff, especially Dr. Jennifer Thibodeau; the doctors, nurses, and staff at William Clements University Hospital, Zale Lipshy Rehabilitation Hospital, Presbyterian North Rehabilitation facility, and Faith Presbyterian Hospice. You all made these last months bearable. Published in Star Local Media from June 27 to July 3, 2019