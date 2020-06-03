DUPREE, SR.
John Edward Dupree, Sr.
1944-2020
John was born on March 23, 1944 in Denton, Texas, the son of Clinton and Ida Mae Dupree of Bartonville, Texas.
On Saturday, May 30, 2020 after a lengthy battle with Kidney Disease, he passed away at his home in Trinidad, TX with his family by his side.
John was preceded in death by his loving wife Donna Ann Dupree and survived by his son John Edward Dupree, Jr., wife Tammy of Trinidad, TX, daughter Lanette Dupree, fiancé Brad Megert, children Charlsey, Rhett and Zane of McKinney, TX; grandson Taylor Skains, wife Carey, great grandchildren Grayson and Weston of Broomfield, CO.
John was home grown and proud to be a Texan. He grew up in Bartonville, TX with his older sister Faire and brother Clinton, Jr who, like their parents Clinton and Ida Mae have passed on. He attended a two-room school called Double Oak where he met his beautiful wife Donna. John's great Aunt Nanny who was bedridden and lived with them growing up would pay him and Clinton, Jr 5 cents every time they helped her with chores. As boys, riding their bikes to the Bartonville store to buy candy or a coke and going to the State Fair of Texas with the money they saved was a treat. They also liked to ride horses with their cousin Ronald playing Cowboys and Indians. They often had garage dances with their friends at his or Donna's house where John and Clinton, Jr's band played the music. He went to Denton High School and John drove the school bus for extra money. After graduation, John went into the Navy with his brother Clinton, Jr and were both stationed on the Navy carrier USS Forrestal. During this time, he began courting Donna and would see her when he had leave from the Navy. They married in 1966 and had two beautiful children, John, Jr in 1967 and Lanette in 1968.
In 1969 John joined the Lewisville Police department where there were a total of 2 officers on the force. He loved his job and was good at it. As the city of Lewisville grew from a population of less than 5,000 to 78,000, so did his expertise in law enforcement. His quote about the job was “A police officer is like being an umbrella by providing protection to the people we serve. Bring to justice someone who's been unjust.” John served in various divisions for the department such as, Patrol, Criminal Investigation, Traffic, and Juveniles. He rose up through the rank of Sergeant, Lieutenant, Acting Police Chief and Captain of Operations. In 1975 he received an Associate Degree in Criminal Justice from, then, Cooke County Junior College. He holds a Master Peace Officer Certification with numerous certificates from attending over 1800 plus hours of law enforcement training/schools. For a short time, John worked for the Farmers Branch police department; but returned to Lewisville for many years before retiring in April 2000. He retired to St. Jo, TX with Donna and began plans to build their dream home, bought cows and dredged a lake. Quickly they realized they were too young to retire and his love for police work brought him back to work at the Denton County Sheriff's Department. It was an all-time dream to run for Sheriff, so he quit the department to run the full-time campaign. Although he didn't win, he could check it off his bucket list. John went to work for Precinct 1 Constable's office working under Judge Joe Holland from October 5, 2005 to May 31, 2016. John ended his Law Enforcement career after 42 years. There are endless stories over the years including escorting his idol John Wayne from the airport for an accommodation, escorting Garth Brooks to his performance at The Good Luck Rodeo and driving Barry Manilow to perform a concert. He loved his job, serving and protecting the communities of Lewisville and Denton and the lifelong friends he had in his fellow officers and their families.
John battled kidney cancer, kidney removal, bladder cancer, over two years of dialysis and heart failure over the last five years. He was strong and fought his illness to the very end with the love and support of his family and friends by his side.
Above all else, family was everything to John. Spending quality time with family and friends, sharing meals, laughs, football, hunting, fishing and of course margaritas were the best time of his life after law enforcement. John is now reunited with the love of his life Donna Ann and we have peace knowing we will see him again in Heaven.
An open visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 5:00pm-8:00pm
Due to COVID restrictions, a Private Family service will be held on Thursday, June 4, 2020 at 1:00pm (invitation only)
We invite you to attend the virtual celebration of life to be live streamed using the Zoom app on your device. Create an account, click join, enter meeting ID 974364581, click join and enter password mmfh972.
Mulkey Mason Funeral Home, 740 S Edmonds Lane, Lewisville, TX 75067
Flowers are welcome by means of: Mulkey's Flowers & Gifts, 2300 Highland Village Rd, #420 Highland Village, TX 75077 (972) 436-4502 https://www.mulkeysflowers.com/
If you prefer, the family requests donations be made to the following charity: Texas Fallen Officer Foundation https://www.texasfof.org/
Published in Star Local Media from Jun. 3 to Jun. 9, 2020.