HELSLEY
John Edwin Helsley of Granbury, Texas passed away on February 22, 2020 at the age of 77. He was born on March 30, 1942 to Albert Norris Helsley, Sr. and Julia Marie (Littlejohn) Helsley in Dallas, Texas. John graduated with the class of 1960 from McKinney High School in McKinney, Texas. He attended the University of Houston, North Texas State University, and Gupton-Jones Mortuary School. John married Penny (Money) Helsley on August 27, 1965 in Denton, Texas.
During his professional career, John spent time as a mortician/funeral director, bank officer, insurance agent, Lake Granbury Area Chamber of Commerce Manager, and rail district consultant. His most important job was being the “all-time” quarterback for his grandsons' backyard football games.
John is survived by his wife, Penny Helsley of Granbury, Texas; son, Bart Helsley and wife, Jennefer of Keller, Texas; grandsons, Sam Helsley, Spencer Helsley and Jack Helsley, all of Keller, Texas; nephews, Thad Helsley and wife, Dorie of McKinney, Texas, Alan Helsley and wife, Jackie of Fairview, Texas, Thomas Ford and wife, Elise of Roanoke, Texas; and niece, Julie Cardwell and husband, Jim of El Paso, Texas.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Albert and Judy Helsley and brother, Albert Helsley, Jr.
A Celebration of Life service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Saturday, March 21, 2020 at Acton United Methodist Church, 3433 Fall Creek Highway, Granbury, Texas 76049.
Memorials may be given to the Children Medical Center in Dallas, Texas https://give.childrens.com/give
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 28 to Mar. 5, 2020