John Francis Schott went to his eternal reward on September 25, 2020. He died peacefully at home surrounded by his family. John was born in Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, on February 21, 1940. He graduated from Catholic High School in Oklahoma City and from the University of Central Oklahoma. John married his high school sweetheart, Mary Beth Tennery, on September 9, 1961.



After working for several years in the family business, Schott Plumbing Co., John joined the 3M Company in 1966 as a sales representative for the Industrial Tape Division in Oklahoma City. In 1970, John and Mary Beth were transferred to Fort Worth, Texas, and finally to Dallas in 1973. John retired from 3M in 2005 as an Account Executive.



John and Mary Beth were founding members of All Saints Catholic Church in north Dallas. John spent several years coaching youth sports in north Dallas.



John and Mary Beth moved to Coppell, Texas, in 1982 and had the opportunity to be co- founders of the Coppell High School Booster Club. They banded together with 24 other Catholic families to establish St. Ann Catholic Mission in 1985. John had the privilege to be a founding member of the St. Ann's Knights of Columbus Council. He is also a proud member of his much-loved Bagel Brother's group.



John will always be remembered for his deep and intense love for his wife, Mary Beth, his children, and his grandchildren. John's love of animals, especially dogs and horses, was very well known. John's creation of the children's fictional character, Johnnie the Goat, and the children stories developed around Johnnie, will always be loved and remembered.



John is preceded in death by his parents, Frank and Martina Schott, his niece, Denise Lepak, and sister Rita and her husband Clem Lepak. John is survived by the love of his life, his wife of 59 years, Mary Beth. John is also survived by his daughter, Laura and her husband, Tony Varvel, granddaughters Paige and Catherine, and grandson Troy and wife Christina, all of Dallas, TX; by daughter, Julie and her husband, Tim Fletcher, and grandsons Jason and Travis, all of Arlington, TX; his son Eric and fiancé Christin Botter of Galveston, TX; his sister, Susan and her husband, Mike Berney, of Oklahoma City, OK; and numerous nieces and nephews.



A vigil service will be held on Thursday, October 1 with visitation from 6:00 to 7:00 p.m. and wake service at 7:00 p.m. at Rolling Oaks Funeral Home, Coppell, TX. A Mass of Christian Burial will be conducted on Friday, October 2 at 10:00 a.m. at St. Ann's Catholic Church, 180 Samuel, Coppell, TX, with Monsignors Henry Petter and Leon Duesman, and Father Patrick Olaleye celebrating the service. Interment will immediately follow the mass at Rolling Oaks Cemetery, Coppell, TX.



In lieu of flowers, donations are requested to: M.D. Anderson Leukemia Department, 1515 Holcombe Ave., Houston, TX 77030.



