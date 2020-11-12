LAWSON, JR.
Coach John Lawson, affectionately known as “Law Man”, passed on October 29th, 2020 at the age of 84. Coach Lawson is lovingly remembered by his wife Cheryl Lawson, sister Peggy Austin and children, John Lawson III, David Planas, Rokia Lawson, Zamari Lawson, Jamaal Lawson, Safiya Tobias, Naima Lawson and late son Ricky Planas.
Coach Lawson made a huge impact on the lives of many in his community and solidified his legacy in the world of boxing.
His legacy will live on and will be remembered for generations to come thanks to the Lewisville Boxing Team, his son Coach Jamaal Lawson and the www.CoachLawson.com
Foundation.