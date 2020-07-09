MONACO



John Lawrence Monaco 12/18/1941 - 7/5/2020



It is with profound sadness the family of John Lawrence Monaco announces his passing on July 5, 2020. He is survived by his devoted wife of 44 years, Alice Monaco, his beloved sister Mary Monaco, his children John S. Monaco, Angelina Monaco, Jacqueline Monaco, Laura (Beth) Monaco, and grandchildren John-Michael Monaco, Ethan-Riley Monaco, Aidan Monaco Briggs, Robert Monaco, Taylor Altenburg, Sydney Hillebrand, Elijah Hillebrand, Jesse Hillebrand, Kristina Gold and Phillip Kallini.



John was preceded in death by his father, Salvatore Joseph Monaco, his mother, Louise Robinette, his sister Louise “Lou” Monaco, and adored grandmother Louise “Granny” Lee Shaffer.



John was a devoted father and grandfather to his family and dedicated to serving the citizens of the City of Mesquite for many years. His greatest pride was being elected to the City Council (2001-2007) and serving as Mayor (2007-2015).



No information is currently available regarding funeral services. Please contact New Hope Funeral Home in Mesquite, Texas, for additional information.



