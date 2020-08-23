HOGE
John Richard Hoge was born July 12, 1946 in Willoughby, Ohio to William Charles Hoge and Grace Rose Vohlers Hoge. He passed away July 29, 2020 in Dallas, Texas. He graduated from Willoughby South High School in 1964, served in the US Navy until 1967 and graduated from Bowling Green State University in 1970.
He had a 50 year career as a software developer in Cleveland, Ohio and Dallas Texas leading many major developments and was an expert in Quality Control. He was a valued employee for RealPage Inc. at the time of his death.
His loving family spanned the United States, including brothers Andrew (Carol), William (Barbara), James (Drusilla) and Henry (Doreen) and a sister, Rose Mary. In Texas, his joy was expanded as he added his step-daughters, Stephanie (Kevin), Carolyn (Jim) and Kristina and their families.
A Celebration of his life will be held on August 28th, 2020, at 11:30 am at Gateway Funeral Home, 17390 Preston Rd, Suite 310, Dallas TX 75252. A full obituary can be found at https://www.gatewayfuneralsandcremation.com/obituary/John-Hoge
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to Careers in Motion c/o Watermark Community Church, 7540 LB Johnson Parkway, Dallas Texas, 75251. Please note in the memo line of your check “CIM-John Hoge”.