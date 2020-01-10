|
|
WADE
John Randell “J.R.” Wade, age 67, of Frisco, Texas passed away on January 6, 2020 in Plano, Texas. He was born on April 9, 1952 to Pansy Marie (Bolin) and John Kirby Wade, Jr. in McKinney, Texas. J.R. married Donna Lucille Shepperd, also of Frisco, on May 20th, 1972. They had two children, Jason and John. He moved his family from Frisco in 1975 to Minnesota for his job with the U.S. Postal Service. It was there that he served as a software programmer with the Postal Data Center. While in Minnesota, J.R. was the president of the Apple Valley Hockey association and enjoyed coaching his sons' hockey teams. He received several promotions while at the PDC, ultimately becoming a project supervisor and private contract consultant. He was known for his work ethic and admired for his problem solving. J.R. retired from the Postal Service after 31 years to move closer to family and to pursue his love of cattle ranching in Anna, TX. On August 1, 2019, J.R. married Connie Mac Fisher in Cross Roads, Texas. He loved spending time with his family and friends doing outdoor activities, going to his grandchildren's games, and taking trips. He enjoyed fishing, golf, football, hockey, playing softball and everything Texas. J.R. was a friend to many, helping people any time that he could. He was loved dearly and will be greatly missed by all.
J.R. is survived by his wife, Connie Wade of Frisco, Texas; two children, Jason Wade and his wife, Melanie of Frisco, Texas and John Wade and his wife, Hope of Dallas, Texas; step-daughter, Jill Holbrook and her husband, Bryan of Paradise, Texas; seven grandchildren, Austin Wade and his wife, Sydni, Presley Wade, Haley Wade, Justin Wade, Henry Wade, Vivian Wade, and Jesory Fahlstrom and his wife, Sabrina; two great-grandchildren, Damian and Rosaly Fahlstrom; brother, Rick Wade and his wife, Linda of Whitesboro, Texas; sister, Derie Ann Calverley and her husband, Josh of Van Alstyne, Texas; several nieces and nephews.
J.R. was preceded in death by his father, John Kirby Wade and his mother, Pansy Bolin Williams.
Family and friends are invited to a Visitation at on Friday, January 10, 2020 from 6:30 PM to 8:30 PM at Berkshire Chapel, 9073 Berkshire Drive, Frisco, Texas 75033. A Funeral Service will be held at Lebanon Baptist Church, 9404 Lebanon Road, Frisco, Texas 75035, on Saturday, January 11, 2020 beginning 10:00 AM with Dr. Ray Wilkins officiating. Interment will follow at Rowlett Cemetery in Plano, Texas.
Published in Star Local Media from Jan. 10 to Jan. 16, 2020