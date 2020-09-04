RAYBURN



John Wesley Rayburn, 95, passed from this life to be with his savior Jesus Christ on August 23, 2020.



John was born September 23, 1924 in Pauls Valley, Oklahoma to John Franklin Rayburn and Gladys Peterson Rayburn. He served in the U.S. Navy during World War II. John married the love of his life Hazel Marie Minx in September 1945. He graduated in 1949 from the University of Oklahoma with a degree in electrical engineering. John and Hazel raised their family of three sons in Amarillo, Texas until 1973 when they moved to Plano. They were members of the First Baptist Church of Plano. John enjoyed traveling, boating, fishing, water skiing and even boat surfing.



His beloved wife Hazel passed away in 2014 after over sixty eight years of marriage. John is survived by his three sons: Dr. Stephen Rayburn of Plano, James Alan Rayburn of Tyler, and John Michael Rayburn of Keller, along with their families and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren. He is also survived by his brother David Rayburn of Oklahoma City.



John Rayburn was a good example of the greatest generation, a wonderful, faithful husband and loving father.



