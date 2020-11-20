MASOOD, SR.
Jonathan Albert Masood, Sr., age 74, of Altoona, PA, formerly of Flower Mound, TX, died Nov. 17, 2020. He was born Dec. 2, 1945 in Altoona, PA, son of the late Dr. Naseeb and Dorothy (Cassel) Masood.
Survived by children: Jonathan Masood, Jr. of Keller, TX, Jared Masood of Lewisville, TX, Briggette Strickler of Buda, TX, James Buford of San Marcos, TX, and Patrick Masood of Fort Worth, TX; a granddaughter, Kayla Rose Masood of Keller, TX; a grandson, Wade Strickler of Buda, TX; several nieces and nephews; his former spouse, Jackie Buford in TX; and a special friend, Carol Foor of Altoona, PA.
He was preceded in death by two brothers: Father Naseeb and Dr. Edward.
Jon, along with his former wife, Jackie, spent many years fostering children. This was Jon's passion in his life to mentor these children, whom called him “Uncle Jon”. During his stay in Texas, he was on several committees, including March of Dimes and MLK programs, and was active in Texas Special Olympics
.
Jon was an active marathon runner for many years. When he stopped running, he would walk 3 miles daily. His whole day revolved around his walk.
A Celebration of Life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to: The Arc of Blair County (431 Jackson Ave., Altoona, PA 16602) and/or Special Olympics
PA - Blair County (PO Box 648, Altoona, PA 16603).
