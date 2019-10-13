|
Boyd
Josephine Addington Boyd, 99, passed away peacefully at her home in Krum, TX on October 9, 2019. Josephine was born on April 18, 1920 to Lilla Lee Flowers and Otis Addington on the family farm in Bethel Community west of Lewisville, Texas. Her siblings are Bert Addington, Harold Addington, Julia Addington Jones, Jason Addington, John Addington, James Addington and Sophia Addington Anderson.
She married Garland Ross Boyd of Lewisville 9 April, 1943. Josephine is predeceased by her parents, her siblings, her husband and her grandson, Austin Kent Ellis, who was born 21 April, 1986, and died 1 September, 1986. Josephine is survived by her daughters, Jo Anna Boyd,
Rebecca Boyd Orr, Sara Jane Beck and husband, Jerry Beck, Susan Boyd Hubbard and husband, Steve Hubbard, and Carole Ellis Lang and husband Brent Lang. She is also survived by
her grandchildren: Aron Orr and wife Denise, Cara Orr Verhalen and husband, Brian Verhalen, Ryon Orr, Micah Beck, Wacy Beck and wife Jamie, Zoe Hubbard, Travis Hubbard, Caitlin Ellis Brule and husband, Cody Brule, Brennan Ellis, and Julianne Lang. She is also survived by her great grandchildren: Yasmine Orr, Jessica Beck, Sidney Beck, Kacy Beck and McCain Beck.
Josephine received her teaching certificate from West Texas Normal College when she was 18 years old. She taught school in a one room school house heated by a wood burning stove in Ochiltree County, Texas. She taught all curriculums to a dozen students ranging in age from six to sixteen. She rode a paint horse to school every day. Later she moved to Amarillo with her
mother and siblings at the start of WWII. She worked at the Amarillo Air Force Base teaching soldiers to assemble a gun. Her brothers and her husband all served in WWII. After the war
Josephine and Garland moved to the Boyd Homestead near Lewisville where they farmed and raised their daughters and grandchildren. Josephine was a substitute teacher for Lewisville schools for many years. In 1985 they moved to Rocky Top Ranch near Krum, Texas where they raised cattle and horses and farmed. Garland died at the ranch on 11 February, 1991, and Josephine died there on 9 October, 2019 at the age of 99.
A Graveside funeral service is planned for Saturday October 12, 2019 at 2:00pm at Old Hall cemetery in Lewisville, Texas. Visitation will be at the graveside before and after the service.
Published in Star Local Media from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, 2019