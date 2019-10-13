|
|
Gomes-Ribeiro
Obituary for Josephine (Joyce) Gomes-Ribeiro
Joyce went to join the Lord on September 29, 2019. She died of natural causes in the arms of her beloved daughter, Barbara Lange. Born in Liverpool, England on January 25, 1920, Joyce moved to New York City with her family when she was 4 years old. She married Nicholas Tafuri in 1935 and they had a daughter Barbara. Joyce was widowed in 1940.
In 1946 she married Luis Gomes-Ribeiro, an officer in the Brazilian Air Force. They moved to Rio de Janeiro, Brazil where they lived in an apartment facing the famous Copacabana Beach. In 1950, after she and Luis were divorced, Joyce and Barbara returned to New York.
During World War II she volunteered at the at the Stage Door Canteen in New York, where she and many other women would provide social conversation with the military personnel who were on leave
She pursued a career in retail as a sales associate at Bergdorf Goodman, a luxury department store on Fifth Avenue in New York City. With her excellent organizational skills, she was promoted to a department manager. She remained with Bergdorf until she retired in 2002. During her career at Bergdorf her clients included luminaries from around the world from celebrities to royalty.
Once Barbara and her family settled in McKinney, Joyce was a frequent visitor. After Barbara was widowed, Joyce moved from New York to live with her. McKinney. She was lured to move to McKinney by Bashful, Barbara's precious long-haired Dachshund that Joyce dearly loved. When he passed away in January 2018 it was devastating, as she lost her best companion. In May Joyce and Barbara adopted Josie, a sweet little Shih Tzu who became a cherished part of Joyce's life.
Joyce led a full life and travelled extensively to Europe, Middle East and South America. She personified a lady of elegance, grace and style. She fascinated and captivated people with stories of her adventurous life experiences.
She was preceded in death by her mother and father, Margaret (McEntee) and Frank Mahoney; two brothers Arthur and Michael Mahoney; and two sisters Pat Handman and Claire DeRienzo. She is survived by her daughter Barbara Lange, her grandson Andrew Lange, his wife Stacy and great-grandson Tyler who live in Alaska; her sisters Frances Curran; and Jean Dawson and several nieces and nephews.
Donations in her memory can be sent to Operation Kindness in Carrollton, Texas, d SPCA of Texas in McKinney, or In-Sync Exotics & Wildlife Rescue & Educational Center
Thanks to the wonderful people of Vitas hospice, especially Matrise Johnson, who did their best to make her final passage comfortable.
At the convenience of the family and friends, a private Memorial Mass celebrating Joyce's life will be held at St. Michael's Catholic Church in McKinney.
Published in Star Local Media from Oct. 13 to Oct. 19, 2019