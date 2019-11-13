|
BROWN
Judith Marlene “Judy” Brown of McKinney, Texas passed away on November 9, 2019 at the age of 83. She was born on March 9, 1936 to Cecil and Gladys (Kernen) Reed in Sharpsburg, Iowa. Judy graduated from high school in Bedford, Iowa and went to nursing school at Iowa Methodist Hospital School of Nursing in Des Moines, Iowa; where she earned her degree as a registered nurse. She married Bernard Brown on March 9, 1958 in Bedford, Iowa. Judy was a lifetime member of the Methodist Church. She was a devoted wife and mother and her greatest joys were her children, grandchildren, and great grandchild. In retirement, she had over 2,000 hours of volunteering at the Medical Center of McKinney. Judy was a very loving and compassionate person, who had many lifetime friends and was always there to lend an ear.
She is survived by her daughters, Joni Lea Britain and husband, Jeff of Prosper, Texas and Julie Kay Brown of Plano, Texas; son, Jeffrey Darin Brown and wife, Kim of Aubrey, Texas; grandchildren, Joshua Britain, Jessica Britain and Quentin Brown; great granddaughter, Ellie Britain; sister, Bobbi Sleep and husband, Bruce of Aurora, Colorado; cousin, Glenda Kernen; a host of nieces and nephews; and numerous other loving family, all of Bernie's family (The Browns loud and proud) and many friends.
Judy was preceded in death by her husband, Bernard Brown; and parents, Cecil and Gladys Reed; aunts and uncles, Ruth and Vertis Reeder, Glenn and Doris Kernen; nephew, Steve Kernen.
A memorial service will be held at 2:00 p.m., Friday, November 15, 2019 at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Allen, Texas. To convey condolences or sign an online registry, visit TJMfuneral.com.
Published in Star Local Media from Nov. 13 to Nov. 19, 2019