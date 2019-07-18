BAYLOG



Julie Margaret Baylog (Andrews) from McKinney, Texas joined the Lord on July 13 after a long illness. Julie was born in Akron Ohio to Edward and Mary Alice Andrews on December 1, 1953. Julie married Louis Baylog on December 30, 1983 and called Ashtabula, Ohio and McKinney Texas their home. Julie loved to refurbish and design houses as her home and plant gardens with roses and hydrangeas. Her favorite times were on the shores of Lake Erie enjoying family and local restaurants. Julie leaves behind two sons, John Andrew Baylog and Alex Baylog as well as daughter Hannah Baylog and daughter-in law Samantha Baylog. Julie's drive to fight her battle with cancer was to see her 3 grandchildren born and watching them enjoy the weekends at her home.



The family would like to thank all the staff at Crescent Hospice and Heaven at Home who have helped Julie and her family with such wonderful care. In lieu of flowers, the family wishes that donations be made to Colorectal Cancer Alliance or a non-profit cancer organization of your choice. Published in Star Local Media from July 18 to July 24, 2019