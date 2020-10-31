COOPER
June Jackson Cooper of Allen, Texas passed away October 23, 2020 at the age of 84. She was born on May 11, 1936 to J.D. Jackson and Lucia Little (Smith) Jackson in Port Lavaca, Texas. June married James Bobby Cooper, Jr. on May 29, 1958 in Gulfport, Mississippi.
As a young mother June moved with her family in 1965 to Sydney, Australia, and then to Bogota, Colombia, South America; Abu Dhabi, UAE; Kuala Lumpar, Malaysia; and finally returning to the US to Midland, Texas in 1990. In each and every place, she always found a way to brighten her environment, make new friends, serve in Christian missions, continue to love her family, and raise three children.
Moving to Plano, Texas, June and Bob joined Hunters Glen Baptist Church on October 23, 1994. And again as a faithful servant of God, June actively participated in Women's Bible study, OWLS (Older Wiser Loving Seniors), Single Sisters Over Sixty, Friendship Sunday School class (she would not call them ‘Lifegroups'), Power Prayers SS class, Missions/ESL registration, The Closet, and helped with VBS in the teacher snack room and Children's snacks. June was known to be one of the most powerful prayer warriors and many are thankful to her for her fervent prayers on their behalf.
June also served with SPARK (Serve People and Reflect Kindness) Ministry. SPARK was blessed to have her as one of the original WOWs (Women of Wisdom) and she blessed the ministry going on 18 trips, beginning her journey in 2009 in Seattle, with her final trip in 2019 to Orlando.
A special activity she held dear to her heart was the infamous “Sister's Trip” where each year without fail, for at least 22 years, she, her two younger sisters, Lenie and Peg, and recently, cousin, Trish would take off for a week of adventures and fun. The sister's trip this year was particularly special and enjoyed by all, as (COVID conscious) they spent the week in June's home (baking her famous pumpkin bread) just before her passing.
She held the title as the eldest of the Smith Family Clan in East/South Texas and will be dearly missed by her family and all who knew her.
She is survived by her daughter, Vivian Kaysen and husband, Scott of Jefferson City, Missouri; son, Mark Cooper and wife, Maureen of Houston, Texas; grandchildren, Stephen Kaysen of Joplin, Missouri and Nicholas Cooper of Austin, Texas; sisters, Charlene Gurney of Plano, Texas and Peggy Selig of Birmingham, Alabama; and numerous other loving family members.
June was preceded in death by husband, James (Bobby) Cooper, Jr. and youngest daughter, Cheryl Franklin.
A funeral service was held at 10:00 a.m., Saturday, October 31, 2020, at Hunters Glen Baptist Church, 4001 Custer Road, Plano, Texas 75023. Interment followed at Ridgeview Memorial Park, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas 75013. A “come and go” visitation was held on Friday evening, from 6:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m., at Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home in Allen. To convey condolences or to sign an online registry, please visit TJMfuneral.com