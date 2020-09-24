1/1
KAIA J. MULLINS
05/07/02 - 09/20/20
Kaia Josephine Mullins, 18, unexpectedly left this world on Sept. 20, 2020. She was truly an exquisite, unique spirit filled with love and grace that brought joy and light to everyone she touched, and she leaves behind a void that can never be filled.

Born May 7, 2002, in Dallas, Texas, Kaia was the youngest child of Jessica and Jeff Mullins. And while she may have been the last born, she never took a backseat to anyone! Kaia was simply gorgeous, both inside and out, and found beauty and joy in everything she did.

Survivors include parents Jeff and Jessica Mullins; brothers Ethan and Jaden, all of Allen, Texas; maternal grandparents Brenda and Brent Dollar of Austin, Texas; paternal grandparents Sharon and Maxey Mullins of Buda, Texas; uncle Zach Dollar of Austin, Texas; uncle and aunt Joel and Gayla Mullins and their children Vox and Aster of Buda, Texas; great-grandmother Martha “Nanita” Hurley of San Antonio, Texas; plus numerous family members and friends.

A Memorial Service will be conducted by Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home, 2525 Central Expressway North, Allen, Texas on Friday, September 25th. Visitation is 3:15 p.m. with the service at 4:00 p.m. Kaia's wishes were to be cremated and there will not be a viewing. Services will be streamed on the Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Facebook page and a recorded video will be available on Kaia's obituary page through TJMfuneral.com

Published in Star Local Media from Sep. 24 to Sep. 30, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home
2525 Central Expressway North
Allen, TX 75013
972-562-2601
Guest Book sponsored by Turrentine-Jackson-Morrow Funeral Home

