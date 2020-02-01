|
SHIRLEY
On the morning of January 25, 2020, Kathryn McCabe Shirley passed away at the age of 59. Kathy was born to Jack and Harriet McCabe in 1960 outside of Chicago, Illinois. She grew up in Naperville, Illinois and received her bachelor's degree in Accounting from Augustana College in 1982. She went on to work for Arthur Andersen and in September 1984, she married Jeff Shirley, and together they raised four children, Kate, Matt, Rachel, and Megan. In 2019, she retired from Flower Mound United Methodist Church after serving as the Director of Finance for 10 years.
Kathy had a passion for serving others, sunrises, spending time in nature, and loving her family and friends. She was known for her selflessness, radiant energy, and compassionate spirit.
Kathy is preceded in death by her father, Jack, and her in-laws James and Jane Eichorst. Kathy is survived by her mother Harriet, her husband Jeff and their children Megan, Rachel, and Matt Shirley and Kate and Paul Busby, her brothers Michael (Cindy) and David, brother-in-law Mike Shirley (Jackie), her nephews Mark and John McCabe and Nick Shirley, and her niece Suzy Shirley. She also leaves behind many other family members, friends, and colleagues.
A public memorial service will be held at 2:00 PM on February 1, 2020, at Flower Mound United Methodist Church. In lieu of flowers, please make all contributions in honor of Kathy to Flower Mound United Methodist Church's fund for Missions.
Published in Star Local Media from Feb. 1 to Feb. 7, 2020